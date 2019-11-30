|
|
Paul Frederick Holzer
Phoenix - July 10, 1925 - November 25, 2019
Born and raised in Montevideo MN. Joined the Navy in 1943 and was medically discharged in 1944, after which he graduated from University of Minnesota. He worked for IBM in Japan during the Korean war. He came to Phoenix in 1956 to install the first computer in the state at Arizona Public Service. He married Ida Howlett and continued to work for APS for the next 30 years as a rate engineer. He retired in 1987. He was active in the APS hiking club, the Granada neighborhood association, and with ham radio where he volunteered for many events. He is survived by his son David Holzer, and his daughter Karen Baklouti. Services will be at Greenwood Memorial on Dec. 4th at 11:00.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019