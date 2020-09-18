1/1
Paul George Sharpe
1948 - 2020
Paul George Sharpe

Phoenix - Paul G. Sharpe, 72

Paul died at home on 9/15/2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Born 7/18/1948 to George and Ruth (Hoeksema) Sharpe, Paul was raised in Eau Claire, MI and was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan. GO BLUE!

He served 4 years in the Air Force (assigned in Sunnyvale, CA). Afterwards, he worked at Hewlett Packard while attending Western Michigan for a degree in accounting. He worked for his Dad for several years and obtained his CPA. Paul married Ginny Steele in 1982 and moved to Arizona, where he worked at Hammond, Travers and Tuttle for 32 years retiring in 2014, for health reasons. He was a quiet man who loved to read. Paul is survived by his wife of 38 years Ginny, daughter Becky Gott (Mike), twins Bob Sharpe and Barbie Schimke (Zach), granddaughters Evelyn and Olive Schimke. Services will be held at Green Acres in Scottsdale on 9/23/2020 at 10:00am.

Donations to the ALS Association Arizona Chapter (360 E Coronado Road #140, Phoenix, AZ 85004) would be greatly appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Service
10:00 AM
Green Acres
Memories & Condolences

