Phoenix - Paul Harris, 73, a resident of Phoenix and native of Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020. A beloved husband and father, Paul was an avid reader and master bridge player with an astute financial mind. He graduated from Clark University in Worcester and moved to Arizona in 1973. His career focused on creating and finding funds for public and affordable housing. He is survived by Carla, his wife of 50 years, and daughters Kyra and Shana. May his memory be a blessing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Arizona Humane Society or St. Mary's Food Bank.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
