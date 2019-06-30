|
LT CMDR Paul J. Mitchell
Phoenix - LT CMDR Paul J. Mitchell, age 91, passed away on May 13, 2019 at his home in Phoenix, Arizona.
Paul, known as Mitch, is survived by his loving wife Kathy of 67 years, his son Richard of San Diego, California, son Michael of Scottsdale, Arizona and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mitch grew up in a small town in Greenwich, Ohio, enlisting in the Navy in 1946. Mitch served from 1946 to 1972, participating at the end of WWII, the Korean War, and several tours in Vietnam, rising to the rank of Lt. Commander. Mitch and Kathy raised their family in San Diego, California until his retirement in 1972. They then moved to Northern California, and opened a tavern in Sawyers Bar on the Salmon River. After success in the tavern business, Mitch and Kathy moved a little east in Siskiyou County on the Klamath River, where they opened a Bait & Tackle and Sundries store. Mitch was an avid outdoorsman - he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mitch was a member for more than 40 years of the Elks, The Masonic Lodge, and The Shriners, and was involved in many charitable events. Mitch and Kathy moved permanently to Phoenix in 2015 until his passing. Mitch will be dearly missed. A remembrance will be held in the Fall.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019