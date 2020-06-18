Paul Lee Sullivan



Phoenix - Paul Lee Sullivan, 76, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. Paul was born on September 5, 1943, in Elwood, Indiana, son of Joseph and Pearl (Miller). He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1961.



He was a tool and die maker and worked many different aspects of this technical trade as an accomplished technician and even developed patents. Paul loved aviation and was often found shuttling family and friends to and from Sky Harbor Airport where he would observe flights in and out of the different hubs. He was also an avid hiker and has been to the Grand Canyon many times with others while hiking. He also visited and hiked in Yosemite National Park with his sister, Judy, brother Tim and sister-in-law Barbara. Doug White was also a friend Paul enjoyed spending time talking to and going to the races.



Paul is survived by his children; Donna Blume, Phoenix, AZ, Cathy England, Phoenix, AZ, Debi Sullivan, Gas City, IN, Joseph Sullivan, Gas City, IN, and Shawn Sullivan, Indianapolis, IN; 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was his wife, MaryAnn; and his son, Thomas, Great Falls, Montana.









