Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Brown Road Baptist Church
4801 E Brown Rd.
Mesa, AZ
- - Paul Lee Wells, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11th with friends and family at his side. Paul fought a heroic battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Paul is survived by his wife, Fern A. Wells of Mesa, AZ; son, Douglas Thor Wells; daughter, Robyn Michele Olson; Son-in-law, Loren N. Olson; stepchildren, Ron and Darla Bohn, Steve and Cheryl Bohn; grandchildren, Donald Paul and Elyse Lorelei Marovich, James Douglas Marovich, Grace Hannah Olson and Ellyse Joy Olson; step-grandchildren, Erica and Erik Nilius, Alyssa and Nick Wiedemeier, Richard and Erin Bohn, Mandi and Michael Stevens;10 precious step-great-grandchildren; and his "Little Buddy" Mia, the Shih Tzu. Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; parents, Pearl and Edith Wells; big brother, William (Wick) Wells; and sister, Leona (Sis) Collings.

A memorial service will be held at Brown Road Baptist Church, 4801 E Brown Rd. Mesa, AZ 85205 Saturday, June 29th at 10:30am with a light lunch reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mesa United Way in Paul's name to Foster 360, a program that aids foster children and families.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 27, 2019
