Paul M. McAfee II, a long time Tempe resident, passed peacefully on Tuesday April 9, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. Paul was born on November 22, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa to Paul M. McAfee I and Betty McAfee. In 1980, he graduated from Iowa State University, majoring in Economics. He married his wife Anda McAfee in 1982 and in 1989 they moved to Tempe.
Paul enjoyed a diverse career, primarily focused around his love for cars and airplanes. He was best known as the owner of McAfee Motors and for his work restoring vintage British sports cars. Paul completed several restorations, including a 1961 Triumph TR3-A which was later sold at the world-renowned Barrett Jackson automobile auction.
Paul particularly loved road trips with his family and being outdoors. He considered nature his house of worship. He went hiking multiple times per week, and continued doing so as long as possible, even as his health declined.
Paul is remembered for his ever-present sense of humor, generosity and unconditional love for his family. He is survived by his wife, son, Paul, and daughter-in-law, Christina.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019