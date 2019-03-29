|
|
Paul Melvin Bennett Sr.
Phoenix - Paul Melvin Bennett Sr., 95, died peacefully at home on March 15, 2019.
Paul was born on March 2nd, 1924, in Kenney, Illinois. He served as a medic with the 7th Infantry Division in the South Pacific during WWII, receiving multiple decorations including the Purple Heart with 2 Oak Leaf Clovers as well as 3 Bronze Star Medals. He and his wife, Lorraine, settled in Phoenix, Arizona after the war, where he ended up owning his own roofing company for 65 years.
He's survived by his wife of 71 years, Lorraine; half sister, Olga; 3 children, Gail, Paul Jr. , and Gwen; adopted daughter/granddaughter, Jill; grandchildren, Cayce and Jared; great grandchildren, Zach, Layne, Caleb, and Maverick; and great-great granddaughter, Lizeth.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 29, 2019