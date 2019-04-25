|
Paul Moralee Mitchell, 94, longtime educator and school administrator, died Saturday, April 13th, 2019 in Chandler, reuniting with the love of his life, Mary P. Mitchell. He was born March 28, 1925 in Miami, Arizona, the son of William Leroy and Lucy Margaret Mitchell and was the younger brother of William MacVicar Mitchell. He graduated from Miami High School in 1943. Paul enlisted in the US Navy three days before his eighteenth birthday, and served with heroic distinction, earning a Bronze Star for his devotion to duty during the amphibious invasion of Tarawa, Gilbert Islands in November of 1943. He also served in the Korean conflict, stationed in Hawaii, during 1951. After his return from WWII, he attended Arizona State University, where he earned his BA and met his future wife. Paul and Mary were married on May 28th, 1950 and were planning their 60th wedding anniversary at the time of her death. Paul was a teacher at Queen Creek Elementary and Chandler Junior High School before earning his MA in Education Administration, and moved to the Chandler Unified School District Administration Office. He retired from the district as Assistant Superintendent of Support Services in 1989, but continued to chair the construction committee for the Chandler Center for the Arts until the Center opened on August 25th of that year. Paul and Mary were longtime ASU Football fans and had season tickets for over twenty years. Paul was a skilled woodworker and took great delight in building and using his wood shop after retirement. He was outgoing and made friends wherever he went. Paul is survived by his daughters Paula Brandt, Mora Shahan (John), and Lisa Mitchell, granddaughters Kristen Hardin (Blake)and Megan Ober (Erik), and great grandchildren Emry and Maverick Hardin. Also surviving is his sister-in-law Lois Manning, niece Jennifer Freed and husband Jeff and their children Morgan and Jason. Other survivors include niece Lois Altherr (Ron) and family, cousin Ann McVicar, and members of the Tunis family. His extended "family" includes Jacquie and Richard Porterfield and family, Lisa Norlin and family, Henry and Rosemary Morales, and all of those who looked after of him the last several years. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27 at 10:00 am at the Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery, 10940 East Chandler Heights Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248 | 480-895-9232. "To leave the world a bit better ...to know that one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded." Ralph Waldo Emerson
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019