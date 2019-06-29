|
|
Paul Overby
Scottsdale - Paul Arthur Overby, 96 of Scottsdale, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. He was born in Milaca, Minnesota on April 29, 1923 to Peder and Esther Overby. He grew up in Maywood, Illinois, and spent two years in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. Paul and Mavis were married in 1949, and they moved to Scottsdale in 1962, She was preceded him in in November 2009. He worked for International Harvester for 32 years, and retired in 1978. He is survived by six sons: Fred, Dale, James, Scott, Dean and Robin who all live in the Phoenix area. He is also survived by three grandsons; Tyler, Dylan and Gunnar, and two granddaughters; Kristy and Krystal, all in the Phoenix area also
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 29, 2019