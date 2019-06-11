|
Paul Playton
Scottsdale - With heavy hearts we share the news that long-time Scottsdale resident, Paul Playton, 101, left this life on May 28th, 2019. Beloved husband to Lillian; father to Steve, Vernon, Kathy, and Janice; grandfather to eight grandchildren and great-grandfather to sixteen. Born somewhere in the region of modern-day Moldova, on the border between Romania and Russia, Paul overcame poverty and childhood hardships that would have crushed an ordinary man. But there was nothing ordinary about Paul. He often stated that his two most prized possessions were his integrity and his word and without those, a man has nothing. People often said his word was more ironclad than any written contract could be. He believed that it was his Christian duty to help others whenever he could and took every opportunity to act on that belief. He lived his life under the principles of honor, integrity, faith, generosity, and love for his country.
Paul was an officer in WWII and, as a pilot of a B24 crew, completed 22 missions while also covertly engaging in a dozen or more missions for the OSS. He was fluent in English, French, and Italian and had a keen thirst for knowledge and adventure. After the war he developed a chain of grocery stores in Denver and later owned and operated Flagg Ranch, a resort near the South Gate of Yellowstone Park. He moved to Scottsdale in 1959 and developed real estate around the Valley. Playton Plaza on north 16th street still bears his name.
Paul was an excellent golfer, winning numerous club championships. At one point or another, he was a member of Scottsdale, Moon Valley, Camelback, Ancala. Lomas Santa Fe, and the Desert Inn Country Clubs. Paul often said one of the joys of playing golf was the wonderful friends with which he had the pleasure of playing. He also mentioned how much he enjoyed the men in his Monday bible group.
An extremely modest man, Paul did not want a fuss to be made when he passed. In honor of his wishes, his family will celebrate his life in a private gathering on June 15th. Condolences or notes of remembrance can be sent to the "Playton Family", at 4801 E. Palomino Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 11, 2019