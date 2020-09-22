Paul S. "Dale" Childers



Paul S. "Dale" Childers passed away September 11, 2020. Dale was born in Mesa Arizona, August 16, 1957 to Paul R and Peggy Childers. He attended Mesa Community College and worked for Smitty's for many years. Dale was a successful store director for Albertsons, Lowes and Restaurant Depot during his retail career.



He is survived by his wife Cathy Childers, their four sons Paul, Joseph, Michael and Robert, his mother Peggy, and brothers Darel and Darren, and many other family members.



Funeral service was held on 9-19-2020 at St Francis Catholic Cemetery.



Any donations may be directed to a local homeless shelter or to St Vincent de Paul, a cause he was passionate about.









