Phoenix - Paul Ernst Schuchhardt, age 86, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Paul was born January 19, 1933 in Düsseldorf, Germany to Ernst and Maria Schuchhardt. He emigrated to the US in 1957 setting up family life in Kentucky, then moved to Phoenix in 1979 because of his love of the West. He worked as a Master Printer for 50 years. Paul had such a love for animals that he rescued many stray, lost and injured creatures. Paul is survived by his wife, Mary Schuchhardt; sons Douglas and Thomas; daughter Marion; and 3 stepchildren. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85042. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the Arizona Humane Society, Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion, 1521 W. Dobbins Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85041, www.azhumane.org. For more information, visit www.resthavencarrtenney.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 16, 2019
