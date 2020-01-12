|
Paul T Parent
Phoenix - Paul T Parent, 66, of Phoenix, passed away on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019.
Paul was born in 1953 to Paul L. Parent and Noella Parent (Bessette) in Long Island, New York. He grew up in Phoenix and graduated from Saguaro High School. He attended Arizona State University, where he was active in ROTC and earned his BS in Aeronautical Engineering.
Paul was a Captain in the US Army, where he was stationed in Frankfurt Germany. After leaving the Army, he earned his MBA from Southern Methodist University - Cox School of Business. He spent many years working for Motorola and General Dynamics, enjoying a long, fulfilling career. He received great satisfaction by mentoring the people he worked with and encouraging them to succeed and grow.
Paul loved and valued his family, finding tremendous joy spending time with his grandchildren. He found peace being in nature and enjoyed hiking in the Sonoran desert. He was an avid reader and loved to share his books and knowledge.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry, his children; Paul Courtney (Kelly), Bryce, Stephanie (Stacey), Michael (Ashley) and Shannon. Grandchildren; Katie, Hannah, and Alan and his siblings; Karen (Dave), Joseph, David and Mary-Ann (Doug) and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Noella Parent, father, Paul L. Parent and his brothers, Mark and Brian (Gail).
His "celebration of life" was held at El Chorro in Paradise Valley on Saturday, December 28th, 2019. The burial service was at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix on December 30th, 2019.
Should anyone desire, his family suggests that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network: https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020