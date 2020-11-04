Paul T. PershinskyScottsdale - Paul Thomas Pershinsky, 78 of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away October 30th, 2020, after a long battle with Lung Cancer.A dedicated, loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on December 13th, 1941. His parents moved him and his older brother to Detroit, Michigan when he was 3. At the age of 18, he joined the Army for 2 years. After honorable discharged from the Army, he moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1962, and brought his mother out for health reasons. While in Phoenix he worked at a Drug Store called Super X and met Margaret Helen Barno. Both married in 1967, and shortly after started a family of 6. Paul worked for ADOT (Arizona Department of Transportation) for over 43 years. He retired in 2012 to care for his wife, who passed away in 2013 of ALS. Paul lived and made a permanent home for himself and his family in AZ for over 58 years. He was a very selfless, loving, caring, understanding, stubborn, popcorn eating, roller-skating, and dancing big-hearted man. He loved his family unconditionally, he was a very strong religious man, and proud of his Polish and Irish heritage.Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Florence and John Pershinsky, and brother John Pershinsky. Paul is survived by his children, Michael Pershinsky, Patricia Trevino, John Pershinsky, and Helene Pershinsky; grandchildren, Jimmy, Briana, Alysa, and Anthony Trevino, and Delano, Lexa, and Grace Cormier.Dad, We Love and Miss You!! God BlessOpen visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020, from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm, (Family 7-8) at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be Saturday, November 7th, 2020 starting at 10:00a.m, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Scottsdale, 7655 E. Main Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ 85204.If not able to attend the in-person funeral service, there will be a link to view online.