Paul Thomas Rutherford
Phoenix - 51, passed away on March 21, 2019. His wonderful life journey began at his birth on May 1, 1967 in Rockford, IL. Paul loved being a police officer. He was a public servant who demonstrated courage, bravery, and compassion throughout his career and life. He served with honor and strongly upheld the values of protecting and serving with integrity. Paul graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, SD in 1985. He was on the football and track teams. Paul joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the Philippines, Korea, Alaska, California, and Arizona until 1995. He was a regarded canine handler and reached the rank of staff sergeant. Paul joined the Phoenix Police Department fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer. His career spanned over 22 years. Paul enjoyed spending time with family and friends, archery, camping, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed bringing joy and laughter to those around him with creative photography. Paul was a cherished husband, loving father, doting grandfather, beloved son, selfless brother, unfaltering friend, and esteemed colleague. He will be deeply missed by his surviving family: wife of 30 years, Joselyn; sons Christopher (fiancée Casey Arnold) and Reece (wife Lauren); father Richard William Rutherford and mother Leah Ann Rutherford (neé Hammond); sister Judi Todd (neé Rutherford; husband David); brother Daniel (wife Pam); brother Richard "Rick" Allen (wife Theresa); one grandson; twelve nieces and nephews; and one grandniece. Paul left a legacy to family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched demonstrating love, honesty, faithfulness, patience, loyalty, kindness, and gentleness. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:30pm at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 13720 W. Thomas Road, Avondale, AZ. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00am at Christ's Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria, AZ. A committal service will follow at 1:00pm at Phoenix Memorial Park, 200 W. Beardsley Road, Phoenix, AZ. The family deeply appreciates the incredible outpouring of local and national messages of support and condolences. The family particularly wishes to recognize the outstanding presence of the Phoenix Police Department during this difficult ordeal. For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Phoenix Police Foundation. Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.ChapeloftheChimesMortuary.com. Paul, you have departed from us entirely too soon, but you shall never be forgotten. Our memories with you are forever etched on our hearts and in our minds.
"Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly; it does not seek its own, is not provoked, does not take into account a wrong suffered, does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things…But now faith, hope, love, abide these three; but the greatest of these is love (1 Corinthians 13:4-7, 13)."
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 26, 2019