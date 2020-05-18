Paul Vincent Avona
Chandler - Paul Vincent Avona, age 54, of Chandler, Arizona passed away on May 16, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in Glens Falls, New York to the late Vincent Leonard Avona and Philomena Avona. Paul graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and was an avid fan of the Fighting Irish. He also earned an M.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kansas. While in school he interned at Isotec Incorporated, a company founded by his father. Paul began his career as a semiconductor process engineer working for Motorola in Austin. He continued working for Motorola and Freescale as an engineer and manager in fabs in Phoenix, AZ and Tianjin, China. He met and married his wife, Christian Liu, while working in Tianjin. They have two children, Aaron and Aidan. After spending 15 years in the semiconductor industry, Paul's caring nature became his vocation as he worked for 12 years as the Chief Operating Officer at Synergy Home Care in Gilbert, AZ. Most recently, Paul was the Chief Operating Officer at Elite Backgrounds in Gilbert, AZ. Paul is survived by his wife Christian Liu; sons, Aaron Avona and Aidan Avona; mother Philomena Avona, sister Elizabeth Avona (Vincent Capponi), nieces, Sophia Capponi and Zoe Capponi, and his Mother-in-law JinHua Liu, Laolao. He was predeceased by his father, Vincent Avona. Paul was known as a loving and devoted husband and father, caring uncle, and a loyal friend. As his boys grew, Paul was able to share more hobbies with them, like learning HAM radio and 4 x 4 trucks. He lived life to the fullest, spending time on activities like swimming, running, skiing, scuba-diving, fishing, and target shooting. He had interests in anything in life that would allow him to be with his friends and family. Paul always enjoyed sci-fi, music, sports and food. He had a generous spirit and a love for people and life. Everyone wanted to be around Paul as he was very approachable and relatable. Paul was a very happy person with a distinctive, contagious laugh. In all that he did, he cherished the opportunity to create shared experiences with those that he loved. RIP Paul, you will be missed by all. Paul will be laid to rest at St. Mary of the Angels in Pinetop, Arizona. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Paul's name to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, www.ecaware.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 24, 2020.