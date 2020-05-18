Paul Vincent Martinez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Vincent Martinez

Phoenix - 38, passed away on May 8th, 2020. Paul attended Maryvale High School where he played football. His appreciation for football began at age 6 while watching the Cowboys with his Uncle Ray. It's then he became, as anyone who knew him, THE number one Dallas Cowboys fan. Paul had a love for life shown through his fun antics, humor, heart of gold, generosity, and most of all his love for his family. Paul is survived by his wife, Ruby (Candia); son, Xavier; daughter, Dallas; mother, Marcia Martinez; maternal grandmother, Josie Gutierrez; fraternal grandfather, Ignacio Rios Martinez; sister, Patricia (San Miguel); brothers, Michael, and Steven Montalbo; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 AM, with a Prayer Service at 11:00 AM, on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, Arizona. A Committal Service will immediately follow at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Memorial Gardens, 4310 East Southern Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Committal
Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved