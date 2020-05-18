Paul Vincent Martinez



Phoenix - 38, passed away on May 8th, 2020. Paul attended Maryvale High School where he played football. His appreciation for football began at age 6 while watching the Cowboys with his Uncle Ray. It's then he became, as anyone who knew him, THE number one Dallas Cowboys fan. Paul had a love for life shown through his fun antics, humor, heart of gold, generosity, and most of all his love for his family. Paul is survived by his wife, Ruby (Candia); son, Xavier; daughter, Dallas; mother, Marcia Martinez; maternal grandmother, Josie Gutierrez; fraternal grandfather, Ignacio Rios Martinez; sister, Patricia (San Miguel); brothers, Michael, and Steven Montalbo; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 AM, with a Prayer Service at 11:00 AM, on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, Arizona. A Committal Service will immediately follow at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Memorial Gardens, 4310 East Southern Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601









