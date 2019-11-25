|
|
Paul W. Sharp
Phoenix - Paul W. Sharp was born on December 23, 1931 and passed away on November 22, 2019. Paul was born and raised in Casey, Illinois until he was 16 when his family moved to Arizona. He was a loving husband to his wife, Edna Sharp for 68 years until she passed away in 2018. Paul and Edna are survived by their three children, Pat Shanks, Steve Sharp and his wife, Susan, and Greg Sharp and his wife Marcia. They also leave behind 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many informally adopted grandchildren.
Paul lived his life serving the Lord and was an example of what it meant to live a Godly life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him as a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. The legacy Paul leaves behind is in the love he had for his family and in the times spent together filled with laughter and joy. His memory will live on in the hearts of all that knew him.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1-2 PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Avenue, Glendale, AZ. Funeral Services will begin at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019