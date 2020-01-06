|
|
Paul Walker Murch
Scottsdale - Paul Walker Murch, 88, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away January 3, 2020. Paul was born April 11, 1931 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Paul is survived by his son, Mark (Cindy), his daughters, Macayla (Robyn) and Rebecca (Alan), and six grandchildren, Kristina (Lincoln), Alejandra, Stephanie, Adam, Gabrielle, and Jordan. A Memorial Service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Wednesday, January 8th at 11:00 am. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020