Scottsdale - Paula B Cohen-Schleicher of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on August 27, 2020. She will be missed by her husband Larry Schleicher, Daughter, Granddaughter and Great-Granddaughter. Paula will be interred at Green Acres Cemetery in Scottsdale, AZ in the Gon Ohav Shalom Garden.









