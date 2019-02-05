Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Paula Henney
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Acres Cemetery
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix - Paula Madge Henney, passed away on January 22, 2019. She is proceeded in death by her parents Paul and Virginia Henney. She is survived by her brothers Eldrin Henney and Darell Henney. Paula had many nieces and nephews. Paula was born in Moline, Illinois in 1941 and moved to Phoenix in 1943 where she resided until her death. Services for Paula will be held on February 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Green Acres Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona. Donations can be made in Paula's memory to Hospice of the Valley/Lund Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 5, 2019
