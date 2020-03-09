|
Paula Kay Bellotti
Glendale - Paula Kay Bellotti passed away peacefully March 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by her entire family. Paula was born April 20, 1946 in Grand Rapids Michigan and moved to Arizona in 1963 where she attended St. Mary's high school. There she met the love of her life, Mike. They married in 1966 and had two beautiful daughters, Karen Donlea (John) and Susie Moore (T.J.). From there she was blessed with 4 amazing grandkids, Ryan, Nicole, Colton and Cameron who were the light of her life. She is also survived by her brothers Joe (Celeste) and John and her sisters Diana (Roger) and Nancy. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. The service will be held Wednesday March 11th 2020 from 5pm-8pm at Holy Cross cemetery, 9925 W Thomas Rd Avondale, 85392
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020