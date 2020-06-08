Paula Reyna HornGlendale - Paula Reyna (Krug) Horn went home to be with God on June 5th, 2020 at the age of 53 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mrs. Linda Krug. She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Gary Horn and her loving daughters Sarah and Emma. She is also survived by her older sisters Monika (Mark) Suman and Daina (Craig) Montgomery, as well as her nephews Michael and David (Melissa), Jeffery, Howard Jr. (wife Korah) and niece Jennifer. She was the Great Aunt of Hailey, Kaleb, Kynlee, Elizabeth, Victor and Lily.Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Paula was a graduate of Maryvale High School. She went on to work in X-ray imaging and spent the last two decades as an MRI technician. Paula moved to Glendale, Arizona to raise her family.Growing up, Paula was active with Sesemar Assembly #41, IORG and later became an integral adult advisor for Glendale Assembly #8, helping to revive it with her daughters as members of the organization. Paula was a member and Past Matron of Glendale #20 OES and was serving as Grand Martha. These organizations were where she met and made many friends as a youth and an adult and her free time was often spent serving others by their side.Paula had a love for flamingos, travel, country western music, a good glass of wine and entertaining family and friends. She was known as the hostess with the mostest. That and the many OES and IORG events gave her plenty of opportunities to engage in her love of crafting. Her dining room table was often filled with the latest project. Many fond memories were made around that table; she never turned anyone away from it. Paula will be missed by many.A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria AZ on Wednesday, June 10th from 5-8 pm. A graveside service will be held at Glendale Memorial Park Cemetery, 7844 N 61st Ave, Glendale, AZ on Thursday June 11th at 9:30 am."Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me."