Paula Rose Fontes-Norwood
Paula Rose Fontes-Norwood

Paula Rose Fontes-Norwood was called to Heaven on April 20, 2020. She is survived by her parents Paul and Michelle, grandmothers and her siblings. She loved people and everything music.

A private funeral was held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 East Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
