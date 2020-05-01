Paula Rose Fontes-Norwood
Paula Rose Fontes-Norwood was called to Heaven on April 20, 2020. She is survived by her parents Paul and Michelle, grandmothers and her siblings. She loved people and everything music.
A private funeral was held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 East Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 1 to May 3, 2020.