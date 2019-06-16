Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
8840 N. 61st Ave.
Glendale, AZ
Pauline Margaret Tannehill Obituary
Pauline Margaret Tannehill

Prescott - Pauline Margaret Tannehill passed away June 1st, 2019 in Prescott AZ. She was a resident of Glendale for the past 28 years. Pauline was born in Braddock, PA, and later moved to Detroit MI. In 1975 she moved to the Valley. She is survived by husband Richard, children Don, Randy, Scott, Debby, Rebecca, Wendy and step-children Brynn and Eric. She also has 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday June 21, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary West Chapel 7924 N. 59th Ave Glendale AZ. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 8840 N. 61st Ave. in Glendale. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Phoenix Childrens Hospital. Please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com to offer you condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019
