1/1
Pauline Ruff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Ruff

Phoenix - Pauline Ruff, 86, passed away on July 16, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona,. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, many of whom considered her their very favorite aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband of 52 years, Harry. She often referred to Harry as the "love of her life". They spent many happy times traveling the country on road trips.

Born December 22, 1933, in Phoenix, Arizona, Pauline was the youngest of 10 children born to Charles and Mary Boren. She was a life-long resident of Arizona and a graduate of Scottsdale High School.

Pauline worked as a secretary at Saguaro High School for 42 years and after retirement, stayed in contact with her co-workers on a regular basis. Her hobbies were flower gardening, fixing up her home, traveling, and spending time with her beloved dogs.

Pauline was always a very cheerful, optimistic person who was beloved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Because of Covid-19, there will only be a small private service for family and close friends at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale AZ on Saturday, July 25th, followed by burial at Green Acres Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Indian School Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved