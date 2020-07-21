Pauline RuffPhoenix - Pauline Ruff, 86, passed away on July 16, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona,. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, many of whom considered her their very favorite aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband of 52 years, Harry. She often referred to Harry as the "love of her life". They spent many happy times traveling the country on road trips.Born December 22, 1933, in Phoenix, Arizona, Pauline was the youngest of 10 children born to Charles and Mary Boren. She was a life-long resident of Arizona and a graduate of Scottsdale High School.Pauline worked as a secretary at Saguaro High School for 42 years and after retirement, stayed in contact with her co-workers on a regular basis. Her hobbies were flower gardening, fixing up her home, traveling, and spending time with her beloved dogs.Pauline was always a very cheerful, optimistic person who was beloved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.Because of Covid-19, there will only be a small private service for family and close friends at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale AZ on Saturday, July 25th, followed by burial at Green Acres Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ.