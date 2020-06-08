Pauline Trillo Valenzuela



Phoenix - Pauline Trillo Valenzuela transitioned to her eternal life with the Lord on June 03, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Dos Cabesas AZ and married to Moses C Valenzuela she is now with her husband and with the Lord. She leaves behind 3 sons, Rick Valenzuela, Tony Valenzuela, Robert Valenzuela and 2 Grand Daughters Nicole Clingan and Sierra Garcia. Services will be announced later.









