Pauline Trillo Valenzuela
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Trillo Valenzuela

Phoenix - Pauline Trillo Valenzuela transitioned to her eternal life with the Lord on June 03, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Dos Cabesas AZ and married to Moses C Valenzuela she is now with her husband and with the Lord. She leaves behind 3 sons, Rick Valenzuela, Tony Valenzuela, Robert Valenzuela and 2 Grand Daughters Nicole Clingan and Sierra Garcia. Services will be announced later.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved