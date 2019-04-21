|
|
Pauline V. Collins
Phoenix - Collins, Pauline V. Our beloved Momma left us to be with God on April 15, 2019. She was born in Elkhart, IN on August 16, 1925 to Clare and Virgil (Huntington) Jennings. She attended St. Joseph School of Nursing in South Bend, IN and served in the Army Nurse Corps during WWII. After the war, she married Robert Earl Gordon in 1947 and soon moved to Phoenix where she resided in the same house for 65 years. In 1973 she married Ronald Collins. Pauline's legacy continues with her sisters: Lillian of Indiana and Phyllis of California; her daughter Cynthia (Steven) Martinez; her son Jeffery (Rene) Gordon; her grandchildren: Michelle, J.R., Rebecca, Michael, Jessica, and Jacob; five great grandchildren; and two great great grandsons. Pauline loved to read and correspond with friends and relatives. She was an excellent seamstress and a fabulous cook. She was also a member of the NACL #377 Auxiliary. Pauline will be deeply missed by her family and those whose lives she touched. A 9:30 am Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W Thunderbird Rd Peoria, AZ 85381 on Friday, May 3, 2019 with a Service honoring her life at 10:30 am. A 12:30 pm Committal Service at National Memorial Cemetery of AZ will follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019