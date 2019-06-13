|
|
Paulo Mendoza Pena
Phoenix - Paulo Mendoza Pena passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Phoenix of a heart attack. He was a loving father, son, uncle, brother, and friend. Paulo was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Mary Mendoza and Hernando Pena. He was the youngest of their five children. He moved to Arizona in 1988 and has lived in Phoenix ever since. He is survived by his seven sons — Tony, Nickolas, Vincent, Paulo, Frankie, Benny, and David, as well as two grandchildren, Nicky and Arya. His sons were his life. He was a jack of all trades, a great friend, and always down for a good time. He was a lifelong Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. His life will be celebrated on Friday, June 14 at the Chapel of the Chimes at 7924 N 59th Ave in Glendale. Visitation will be from 3-6pm with a rosary at 4pm. There will also be a memorial service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Pure Heart Church at 14240 N 43rd Ave in Glendale. Please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com to leave a tribute, which will be published in his Life Remembered Book.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 13, 2019