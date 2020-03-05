|
|
Peggy Ann Calder
Peoria - Peggy Ann Calder, age 51, passed away in her Peoria, Arizona residence surrounded by family and friends on February 25th, 2020. She was born and raised in Arizona where she continued to live for most of her life. Peggy was employed by Capital Services for over 30 years. She made time to volunteer at the "Alwun House" gallery in the Garfield community while enjoying Phoenix's art scene. She strived to bring out the best in everyone that entered her life through art. Her generosity and empathy for others was shown with her continued support of the local AA programs and charities that were helping those in need. Peggy endeavored a battle with pancreatic cancer as her family cherished the last days. She is survived by her son Tristan Robert Calder, daughter Katie Calder, grandmother Katherine Dunn, father Robert Dunn and his wife Joy, sisters Kimberly Dunn, Nichole Dunn, brother Dawson Dunn, bother-in-law Ryan Hutman and nephew Jack Wagner. Proceeding her in death grandfather Jack Dunn, grandmother Shirley Leonard, and her mother Linda Short. There will be a celebration of Peggy's life At "The Little Ramada" section of South Mountain Park in phoenix az on March 8th 2020 from 4pm-6pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2020