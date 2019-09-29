|
|
Peggy Celeste LaVoy
- - Our beloved mother and grandmother,
Peggy Celeste (Hausner) LaVoy, 92, passed away on September 7, 2019. Peggy was born at home near 7th Street and Henshaw (now Buckeye) Road on October 5, 1926, and lived her entire life in Arizona. She attended Kenilworth Elementary and North Phoenix High School.
Peggy met Melvin LaVoy in 1943 at a USO dance and they were married on February 10, 1945, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They were blessed with two children, and Peggy became a devoted mother and homemaker. Peggy was active in the Sigma Beta Sorority, where she made several life-long friends. She volunteered at St. Gregory's school and served as President of the Women's Club in 1960-61. Her most memorable achievement was bringing Santa to school in a helicopter!
In the mid-60s, Peggy decided to go back to work and became an administrative assistant at the Arizona Board of Accountancy. She later became the Executive Director of the Arizona Board of Psychologist Examiners. She retired in 1991 and she and Mel spent many summer months in Prescott until Mel's health deteriorated due to Parkinson's disease, and he passed away in 2005.
Peggy enjoyed painting ceramics, and her many pieces filled her home (and those of her family). She loved to decorate for every holiday and she was the consummate hostess, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her favorite hobby was shopping, and every outfit was color-coordinated, right down to the earrings and shoes. All who knew Peggy knew of her love for chocolate and her familiar mantra, "Chocolate is my life". She adored her children and grandchildren, and with her love, generosity, and support was the heart of her family.
Peggy was predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years, Mel; her parents, John and Elsie (Stegner) Hausner; and her siblings, Jack Hausner and Ruth Bartholow. She will be missed and lovingly remembered always by her children, Mark LaVoy (fiancée Valle Trimble) and Lynn LaVoy (Scott Bohning); grandchildren Amy Huneycutt, Sam LaVoy, Kaitlyn LaVoy, and Laura Bohning; and great-grandchildren Garrett and Ashlynn Huneycutt and Dallas Lee.
Peggy was laid to rest with her beloved husband on September 13, 2019, in the Encanto Mausoleum at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 am Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 3424 North 18th Avenue, Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , COPD Foundation, Parkinson's Foundation, or the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019