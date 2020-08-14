1/1
Peggy Milburn
Peggy Milburn 4/23/1937 - 8/1/2020 MY "YOUNG BRIDE" (cancels "old lady") went "HOME TO JESUS" peacefully after a short bout with cancer. Her family moved from New York to Scottsdale in 1951. She and best friend Cherie were booted from Scottsdale High (lived on wrong side of Thomas Rd). They drove into P.U.H.S. & Peg met Mike (future husband) in cooking class. Debate: "who is the best cook". Graduated Tempe High 1955. Married Mike 1955 in Marines. 10 month honeymoon in San Diego. Home Phoenix. 4 children: Vicki, Michelle, Scott & Matt. Started business "Micor E.D.C 1978 - 2003." Loved being "NAMA" to 13 Grandies and 13 Great-Grandies. She ran rivers; SCUBA dived; golfed; 7 cruises; favorite place "Our cabin of 30 years Christopher Creek"; 17 years as a member of the CASA Choir. OUR SONG: "P,S, I LOVE YOU" 1953 - EVER. Final words: "I WANT TO GO HOME TO JESUS". Memorial Mass on Saturday, Aug 22, 2020 at 10:30 A.M, The "CASA" 5802 E. Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ. "COVID COMPLIANT" LIVESTREAMING on: YouTube@TheCasaFRC Contributions & remembrances may be directed to Hospice of the Valley.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
