Peggy Nadine Smith
Gilbert - With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Peggy Nadine Smith. Peggy passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Peggy was born on November 10, 1934 in Eaton, Indiana and moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1960.
In the early part of her life, Peggy was a beautician but then took a break to devote her time and energy to raise her girls and care for aging family members, including her parents. After the children were grown, Peggy went back to work spending 20 years as a Wal-Mart Greeter, retiring in 2013.
Peggy was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and grandchildren dearly. She loved to garden, paying special attention to her cherished Iris beds.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Mable, and her brother Herbert L, and is survived by her children Robin, Sandra, Pamela, and son-in-law Ralph, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and her many cousins, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Peggy's celebration of life will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery, 7900 East Main Street, Mesa. Visitation will be from 1:00PM - 2:00 PM, immediately followed by the service and internment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Canine Companions for Independence or The Alzheimer's Association
.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the wonderful nurses, chaplains, and staff of Hospice of the Valley.