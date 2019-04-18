|
|
Peggy O. Cooper
- - Peggy O Cooper, 86, passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019. She was a resident of New Smyrna Beach FL since 2017, after relocating from her home in Mesa AZ.
She was born in Washington, NC on November 6,1932. Peggy was the eldest daughter of 4 children, attended the UNC Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy, and raised 3 daughters in NJ before ultimately settling in Mesa with her beloved husband James E (Jim) Cooper.
She and Jim were married for 26 loving years. Peggy had a passion for cooking, entertaining and playing bridge. She was an avid crossword master, loved golf and adored her furry friend Shadow. She will always be remembered for her impeccable sense of style and generosity to charitable foundations.
She was predeceased by her husband Jim, beautiful daughter Amy Pigott, brothers Bud and Edwin O'Neal. Surviving are her daughters Susan Bateman (Keith), Laurie Feldman (Dan), Janice Braun (Arnold), her sister Betsy DeLuca, sister in law Shirley O'Neal; grandchildren Eric Peterson (Courtney) Jill Devaney (Dave), Leigh Pigott (Liz), Dave Feldman, Jaron Feldman (Staci); great-grandchildren Rylee, Reed, Emerson, Lowell, Penny and Eloise.
A family celebration of life will be held in Belhaven, NC in June 2019. In her memory, please consider a donation to Peggy's favorite charity , or Halifax Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange FL 32139
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 18, 2019