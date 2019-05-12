Services
Peggy Ruth (Matlock) Reddell


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Ruth (Matlock) Reddell Obituary
Peggy Ruth (Matlock), Reddell

- - Peggy Ruth Reddell (Matlock), beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed away Friday May 3, 2019. She was born June 24th, 1931 in Casa Grande, Arizona. Peggy attended and graduated from Scottsdale High School and remained in Scottsdale for many years before moving to Camp Verde. Peggy is survived by 4 children: Terri Stallman, Craig Reddell, Steve Reddell and Lisa Nichols. Along with many children and great grandchildren whom knew her as "Grammy". Peggy is preceded in death by her husband; Leroy Edward "Corky", parents; William and Nora Matlock and her brother Lester Matlock.

Per her request no services will be held

As an alternative, condolences may be shared via Bueler Funeral Home, Camp Verde, AZ at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
