Peggy Sue Walker

Peggy Sue Walker Obituary
Peggy Sue Walker

Glendale - Peggy Sue Walker, 77, of Glendale, passed away on March 6, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. She was born on December 10, 1942 to James and Ida (Adkins) Valentine in Ashland, KY. Peggy is survived by her Sons, Daniel (Sheila) Wardell, Bruce (Latease) Wardell and Clark Wardell, four sisters and one brother, numerous loving grandchildren, great granddaughter, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James Walker, and one sister. Friends and family knew her as a Garage Sale goddess. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
