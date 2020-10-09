1/1
Penelope Caitlyn Cushler
Penelope Caitlyn Cushler

Phoenix, AZ - Penelope Caitlyn Cushler was born on August 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, AZ to Megan A. Cushler. It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce that Penelope passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 at Ryan House in Phoenix, AZ with her mother and her aunt by her side. You were a true angel from the day you were born Penelope, a genuine ray of sunshine that our family needed, and we are eternally grateful for the time we had with you. We love you so much P, we will never forget you.

We owe an immense amount of love and gratitude to Ryan House and their staff for making Penelope's final hours comforting in a loving environment, and for treating our family like one of their own. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ryan House in Penelope's memory; ryanhouse.org/donate/. Arrangements were handled by Superstition Springs Cremation and Funeral Services. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 9, 2020
What a beautiful girl. We are so very sorry for your loss. We love you.
Gayle Lansdon Family
Family
