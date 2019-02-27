|
|
Penny Beechy-Webb
Buckeye - Penny Beechy-Webb was born to Miller and Maryellen Beechy on May 16th, 1945, in the small town of Millersburg, Ohio. She moved to Arizona when she was 5 years old and lived most of her life in Buckeye. Penny attended Buckeye Elementary & Buckeye High Schools. She was a popular lady and had many friends. Penny always seemed to have a quality about her that people enjoyed being around and she truly enjoyed the social aspects of her life. She is survived by her husband, Earl Webb, sons Rick Webb, Ron Webb (Laura Webb), and daughter Rachelle Wooley (Phillip Wooley), sisters Susi Ellerd (Ken Ellerd), Niva Ramsey, & grandsons Cody & Ty Wooley, & granddaughters Katie, Missy & Becca Webb. Visitation will be held Wednesday February 27th 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, with a memorial service at 10:30 am on February 28th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Buckeye Community Church, where both services will be held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019