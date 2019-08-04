|
Pete C. Rodriguez
- - Pete C. Rodriguez joined his siblings and granddaughter in heaven on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Pete, son of Pete and Virginia Rodriguez, was born on December 29, 1935 in Duncan, AZ. Growing up those who knew him affectionately called him Petey Boy. When he was seventeen, Pete married his childhood sweetheart, Helen Mendez. They enjoyed more than six decades together, building a family and impacting the lives of those around them. Pete and Helen settled in Chandler in the late 1950's with their two sons, Pete Rodriguez III and Johnny Ruben Rodriguez. It was here that he became a dairyman, milking and caring for the cows on the Cluff family dairy, but Pete was most well-known for his time as boxing coach at the Chandler Boxing Club. His boxers won the Arizona Golden Gloves tournament three years in a row. He passed his love of boxing down to his sons, who were both part of his boxing club. Pete was an outdoors-man and loved hunting. He was well-loved by all who knew him, whether they knew him as Pete, Dad, Grandpa, or Uncle Pete. Pete loved his family and friends very much and would give the shirt off of his back to any of them. He leaves behind his wife, Helen, sons Pete (Linda) and Johnny Ruben (Emily), seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Mary's Church in Duncan, AZ on August 10th, Rosary at 9:00 am, Mass at 10:00 am, with burial to follow in Virden, NM.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019