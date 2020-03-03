|
|
Pete G. Dimas
Pete G. Dimas, 99, a WWII Veteran and POW, peacefully passed in his home on February 27. He was lovingly surrounded by his family. His original given name was Pantaleon. Pete was born on Oct 21, 1920, on the Las Vegas Land Grant in the family settlement of Los Ojitos Frios, New Mexico. Until the age of 5, he lived in Albuquerque where his father worked for the Santa Fe Railroad, but, following an on-the-job accident, his father sought other employment.
Eventually, up through the Great Depression, the family of 11 brothers and sisters moved throughout the west and southwest on a flatbed truck with all their belongings, including the chickens, cutting firewood, picking fruit, cotton, nuts, or doing whatever jobs they could to sustain themselves. In his late teens, Pete participated in the Depression Era Civilian Conservation Corps. The family eventually settled in Phoenix.
Pete volunteered for service after the attack on Pearl Harbor. "I was riding in a car with friends and when we heard the news. We all said, we got to go." Pete volunteered for the Army Air Corps with hopes of being a gunner. His hopes were not fulfilled, so he volunteered for infantry duty with the newly formed 106th Infantry Division. In December 1943, prior to reporting to the 106th, Pete married Dilia Basurto, who he met while stationed at the Blythe Army Air Field.
As part of Company B, 423rd Infantry Regiment, he was at the forward most position of the U.S. Army in Germany when, on December 16, 1944, German forces unleashed a massive surprise offensive to begin the largest battle in U.S. Army history, the Battle of the Bulge. German plans were for a quick, easy push through the untested troops, but the 106th held up the German timing necessary for its success. Pete's regiment tried to hold but was surrounded and cutoff from Allied forces. With ammo running out, weapons out of commission, and no chance of resupply, the 106th was ordered to attack German forces at the bridge in Schönberg, Belgium to attempt a breakout. Facing a German force 10 times its size, his unit was forced to surrender on December 19, 1944. Sgt Pete Dimas survived the rest of the war in several different POW camps. Emaciated, but alive, he crossed the Elbe River on a small boat to liberation on April 27, 1945. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, and the WWII Victory medal.
Upon his release, Pete returned to Phoenix. There he participated in the founding of American Legion Post 41, and continued his military service with the AZ Army and Air National Guard until 1961. He worked for the City of Phoenix Water Department for over 30 years and retired from his position as a Supervisor in 1977. Pete loved to travel and loved history. Every summer he took his family on a two-week camping trip to places like the Rockies, or to the Redwoods, or the ocean where, much to his wife's dismay, he'd stop at every roadside Point of Interest so his kids would understand the history of the area. There were also frequent family picnics. He relished telling jokes, and was a consummate story teller. Pete and Dilia were married for 72 years. His empathy, kindness, generosity, humor, and abounding love will never be forgotten by his family and friends. He is preceded in heaven by his devoted loving wife Dilia, his parents, Benito and Cleotilde, his brothers, Daniel, Anastacio, Alfred, and Robert, and his sisters, Gabrielita, Luisita, and Rita. He is survived by his sisters, Ramona, Frances, and Polly, his children, Alice Thiergart, Pete Dimas (Kathy), Sylvia Montoya (Lee), Richard Dimas, and Patricia Dimas, 11 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. The home-visit medical staff of the VA was wonderful with their excellent care and genuine concern for both our dad and our family. The family expresses its deepest gratitude to Veronica Lara who, for the last five years, helped with home care and who assisted our dad with his transition out of this life. Joy Gubac and Shellie Aguilera also provided personal loving care which is greatly appreciated.
Visitation will take place at 9 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 followed by Scripture Service at 10 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 9925 W. Thomas Rd., Avondale, AZ. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
