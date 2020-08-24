Pete PerdikPhoenix - Pete Perdik - 78 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on August 23rd, 2020. Pete was born in Demonia, Greece on Feb. 2, 1942. Pete is survived by his wife, Eva Perdik ~ Son, Anthony Perdik ~ Daughter, Penny Pappas ~ son in law, John Pappas ~ grand daughter, Dena Pappas ~ sister Chrysoula Papadopoulos ~ brother, Giorgios Perdikogiannis as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The viewing will be held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 8202 E. Cactus Rd, Scottsdale, Az, 85260 on Thursday, Aug. 27th, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm to be followed by the Trisagion at 7pm. The funeral will also be held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 10am on Friday, August 28th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Scottsdale, Az in the name of Pete Perdik would be greatly appreciated.