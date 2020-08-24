1/1
Pete Perdik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pete's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pete Perdik

Phoenix - Pete Perdik - 78 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on August 23rd, 2020. Pete was born in Demonia, Greece on Feb. 2, 1942. Pete is survived by his wife, Eva Perdik ~ Son, Anthony Perdik ~ Daughter, Penny Pappas ~ son in law, John Pappas ~ grand daughter, Dena Pappas ~ sister Chrysoula Papadopoulos ~ brother, Giorgios Perdikogiannis as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The viewing will be held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 8202 E. Cactus Rd, Scottsdale, Az, 85260 on Thursday, Aug. 27th, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm to be followed by the Trisagion at 7pm. The funeral will also be held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 10am on Friday, August 28th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Scottsdale, Az in the name of Pete Perdik would be greatly appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved