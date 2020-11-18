Pete Rodriguez Hernandez



On November 12, 2020, Pete Rodriguez Hernandez entered into heaven. He was born on September 28, 1956 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born again when he was 22 years old, so we know he is in heaven today. Pete was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy, and his father, Pete. Pete is survived by his six brothers and sisters: John (Judy), Christine (Bruce), Paul (Beth), Joe (Margie), Becky (Dale), and Andrew (Cassandra); his wife, Becky; his children: Cheryl (Antonio), Sharan, John (Jessica), and Karyn (Cameron); and his grandchildren: Jordan, Joey, Arianna, Olivia, Benny, James, Sammy, Silas, Ariel (Squishy), Sydney, and Apollos. Visitation will be at Trinity Baptist Fellowship Church, 3213 E Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ at 6p on November 20th. Memorial Service will be at the church at 10a on November 21st. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pete's name to Trinity Baptist Fellowship Church.









