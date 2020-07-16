Peter Hall Herwick M.D. FACS
Paradise Valley - Peter Hall Herwick M.D. FACS, age 75, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020, from Parkinson's disease, in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Born in Oceanside, California, to Roald Victor Herwick DDS and Elizabeth Hall Herwick in 1945. Raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Peter played 4 years Varsity Football at University of Pennsylvania; graduating 1971 University of Virginia Medical School, moving to Phoenix for Internship. After practicing Emergency Medicine for 5 years, Peter trained in Residency at Maricopa County Hospital, practicing Orthopedic Surgery and Trauma at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital for 23 years. More information is available by visiting our obituary notice at www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com
A celebration of his life will be announced in the Fall.