Peter James Burt
Tempe - Peter James Burt, age 64, passed away on Sunday October 14, 2018 after a 7 month battle with cancer.
Pete (as he was known to friends and family) was a long time resident of Tempe. Pete graduated from McClintock High School in 1972 then attended Mesa Community College. Pete served 20+ years in The Army as a radio broadcaster. He travelled around the United States, Korea, Panama and Italy before returning to Tempe to take care of his parents, Allan and Frances Burt. Pete was an avid Arizona State University sports fan and enjoyed following football, baseball and golf.
Pete is survived by his brothers: Michael of Minot, ND and Patrick of Tempe, AZ…sisters: Sara Burt Buckey of Tempe, AZ, Molly Burt Maher of Canton, GA and Katie Burt Flores of Chandler, AZ.
Pete also had 10 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Tempe.
Pete will be laid to rest 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Prescott National Cemetery. His arrangements are being handled by Tempe Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019