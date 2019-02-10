Services
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Prescott National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Burt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter James Burt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter James Burt Obituary
Peter James Burt

Tempe - Peter James Burt, age 64, passed away on Sunday October 14, 2018 after a 7 month battle with cancer.

Pete (as he was known to friends and family) was a long time resident of Tempe. Pete graduated from McClintock High School in 1972 then attended Mesa Community College. Pete served 20+ years in The Army as a radio broadcaster. He travelled around the United States, Korea, Panama and Italy before returning to Tempe to take care of his parents, Allan and Frances Burt. Pete was an avid Arizona State University sports fan and enjoyed following football, baseball and golf.

Pete is survived by his brothers: Michael of Minot, ND and Patrick of Tempe, AZ…sisters: Sara Burt Buckey of Tempe, AZ, Molly Burt Maher of Canton, GA and Katie Burt Flores of Chandler, AZ.

Pete also had 10 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Tempe.

Pete will be laid to rest 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Prescott National Cemetery. His arrangements are being handled by Tempe Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.