Peter John Barker
Phoenix - Peter John Barker (57) was born on February 19, 1962 in Tombstone, Arizona to Rev. Bill and Emily Barker. He passed away on October 30, 2019 at his home in Phoenix, AZ after a courageous six-month battle with cancer. Pete grew up and attended school in Sierra Vista, AZ and graduated from Buena High School in 1980. He received a degree in Architecture from the University of Arizona in 1985 and ultimately became a partner at HDA Architects, LLC in Phoenix, AZ until the time of his death.
His remaining family includes: his mother, Emily Barker, his wife of 29 years, Shirley Barker, his children Bill and Jessica, his siblings George Barker, Marian Medley, and Margaret Caylor. He was the beloved Uncle Pete to numerous nieces and nephews.
Pete was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and faithfully served as a lay leader and deacon at Royal Palms Baptist Church for 30 years. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Christian Unity Ministries. In lieu of flowers, Pete requested memorial donations be directed toward Christian Unity Ministries.
A Celebration of Pete's life will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, November 9th at Royal Palms Baptist Church: 8802 N. 19th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85021.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019