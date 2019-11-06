Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Royal Palms Baptist Church
8802 N. 19th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John Barker


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter John Barker Obituary
Peter John Barker

Phoenix - Peter John Barker (57) was born on February 19, 1962 in Tombstone, Arizona to Rev. Bill and Emily Barker. He passed away on October 30, 2019 at his home in Phoenix, AZ after a courageous six-month battle with cancer. Pete grew up and attended school in Sierra Vista, AZ and graduated from Buena High School in 1980. He received a degree in Architecture from the University of Arizona in 1985 and ultimately became a partner at HDA Architects, LLC in Phoenix, AZ until the time of his death.

His remaining family includes: his mother, Emily Barker, his wife of 29 years, Shirley Barker, his children Bill and Jessica, his siblings George Barker, Marian Medley, and Margaret Caylor. He was the beloved Uncle Pete to numerous nieces and nephews.

Pete was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and faithfully served as a lay leader and deacon at Royal Palms Baptist Church for 30 years. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Christian Unity Ministries. In lieu of flowers, Pete requested memorial donations be directed toward Christian Unity Ministries.

A Celebration of Pete's life will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, November 9th at Royal Palms Baptist Church: 8802 N. 19th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85021.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -