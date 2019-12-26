|
|
Peter "Pete" Joseph Grimm
Phoenix - Peter "Pete" Joseph Grimm, 82, died December 13, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. Born November 5, 1937 In Reminderville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Peter and Emma Grimm.
Pete loved to drive. He started at the age of 8 on the family farm and quickly transitioned to the roads of rural Ohio. He progressed to dirt track and stock car racing in his teens and twenties and then drove under the CB handle of "Big Nickel" for over 60 years with Kroger Foods, the Teamsters and as an independent operator. He was partial to Mack trucks, Fords and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pete had a huge smile, a giant heart and loved his time spent with family at home and on his many vacations with them.
Pete is survived by his wife, Cheryl Grimm; children, Tami Conradson (Greg), Jon Grimm, Tod Grimm (Carol), John Guerin, Stephen Guerin (Alison), Kim Guerin (Bill), and Jill Hatt (Ron); grandchildren, JR Henzel, Jr. (Brianna), Justin Henzel (Kellie), Miles and Reed Guerin, Jacob, Jonah, Joshua and Jayson Hatt; great grandchildren, Layken Henzel and Tristin Henzel; sister, Lillian Papp (Elmer); and nieces, Barbara Papp and Jackie Kamerer (Joel) as well as his many cousins and friends adopted as family.
A "Celebration of Life" for Pete will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Phoenix Elks Lodge #335 located at 14424 N 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019