Peter Lawrence Bower



Phoenix - Peter L. Bower, age 79, passed away October 1st, 2020 at home in Phoenix, Arizona after two extended illnesses. He is survived by his wife, of 37 years, Jennifer Marie Travis, with whom they shared the love of bicycling, and his son Joseph Travis Bower. Peter is also survived by his brother, Robert Alexander Bower (Regina), and their children, Peter's nieces, Christine (Serapio) Baca and Anne (Sean) Saddler, and their children. Also he is survived by Jennifers sister, Susan (Earl) Weitzman, and their children Miles and Michelle. Jennifers brother Charles (LewAnn Perry) Travis and their Dustin, Kristen, and Sam.



Peter attended the Lawrenceville School and graduated from Carnegie High School in Carnegie, PA. He graduated/majored in history and geology at Denison University. He also earned a degree from Thunderbird School of International Management in Phoenix. His other masters degree was in Education and Counseling from Arizona State University. His work history included fighting forest fires for the Forest Service in Yellowstone, driving taxis, & being a Peace Corps volunteer supervising/digging water wells in Iran. Also he worked for Hallmark Cards supervising the territories of Japan, Korea, Hawaii, and Guam. Later, he was a Chandler teacher, then an Apollo High School counselor in Phoenix, AZ, and then an Apollo High School English grammar, composition, and literature(because he enjoyed life-long reading) teacher. His book collection included Civil War, World War I, and World War II books. His music collection includes Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd, and Grateful Dead. He was an enthusiastic long-distance bicycle rider and led the first group of riders in 1976 on the U.S. West Tour from Missoula, Montana to Phoenix, AZ, sponsored by Bikecentennial '76, the first organization to rediscover the beauty of long distance bicycling. This organization later changed its name to Adventure Bicycling. One year he rode with Cecil Post across the width of the United States, Ocean to Ocean. His primary joy was to lead these bicycle groups from Missoula to Canada, including Going to the Sun Highway, Peyto Lake, Glacier National Park, and the Alaskan Alcan Highway before pavement. He was also an enthusiastic runner, competing in a few 10 K's and marathons in Phoenix before the Neuropathy handicapped his legs, energy, and competitive edge in 1990. However, he never complained and still could find joy in his other interests such as paint by number, poker, reading, movies (he even named his chrome Schwinn bicycle the "Titanic"), and writing numerous bicycle articles for Adventure Cycling and other publications. He even made hard back picture journals called Great Parks North Adventures, Glory Days: Remembering the Bikecentennial Summer of 1976, Riding North Star, Cyclo-Touring Photographs: 1975-1990, and Arizona Deserts to Maine Woods: Memoir of a Bicycle Ride Across America. Peter has had a long, productive, full life, and we will all miss him, but was able to ride his bike through the Pearly Gates.









