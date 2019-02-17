|
|
Peter Mark Hineman
Avondale - Peter Mark Hineman, 74, of Avondale, AZ, was born in St. Louis, Missouri on 3/10/44 and passed away on 2/2/19. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Sally Hineman, by his son Jay L. Hineman, by his daughter-in-law Sarah Magargee-Hineman, and by his precious granddaughter Sabine Hineman. He is also survived by his brothers George L. Hineman, Jr., Phillip Hineman, Sr., and Paul R. Hineman, by his sister Eleanor Sluis, and by many nephews and nieces.
Pete attended Tolleson Union High School, and graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Pete briefly worked in a corporate setting, and then taught middle school for 2 years, and finally, over a period of several decades, invested in real estate. He was loyal, honest, straightforward, and hard-working, and was a loving, supportive father. He was a history buff and was gifted mechanically.
A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019