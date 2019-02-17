Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hineman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Mark Hineman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Mark Hineman Obituary
Peter Mark Hineman

Avondale - Peter Mark Hineman, 74, of Avondale, AZ, was born in St. Louis, Missouri on 3/10/44 and passed away on 2/2/19. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Sally Hineman, by his son Jay L. Hineman, by his daughter-in-law Sarah Magargee-Hineman, and by his precious granddaughter Sabine Hineman. He is also survived by his brothers George L. Hineman, Jr., Phillip Hineman, Sr., and Paul R. Hineman, by his sister Eleanor Sluis, and by many nephews and nieces.

Pete attended Tolleson Union High School, and graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Pete briefly worked in a corporate setting, and then taught middle school for 2 years, and finally, over a period of several decades, invested in real estate. He was loyal, honest, straightforward, and hard-working, and was a loving, supportive father. He was a history buff and was gifted mechanically.

A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.